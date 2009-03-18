Gold: The Worst Investment Over The Past 40 Years

So much love for gold out there. So little to show for it.



In a new report, Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Richard Bernstein concluded that small-cap stocks have offered the best risk-to-reward over the last 40 years and that gold has done the worst. The report also argues that investors who think long-term will generally win out:

“With the exception of gold, investors had little chance of losing money in our selected asset classes over 10-year time periods,” Bernstein said. “Only in the current bear market did many equity benchmarks generate their first trailing 10-year losses for the periods we analysed.”

Of course, past performance, as the say, is no guarantee of future results.

The belief among the many so-called gold bugs is that is that fiat currencies are bound to collapse, and the shiny yellow stuff will return to prominence as a store of value. Good luck to them.

