Markets Are Getting Worse: Gold Just Tanked

Joe Weisenthal

All morning we’ve been covering the collapse of the Eurozone.

Markets are down across Europe, and bond yields are blowing out. Spain had an ugly 10-year debt auction, bringing yields close to that magical 7%.

US futures had been holding up in the early going. At one point, S&P futures were pointing to a 0.5% gain. But that’s all been erased now. The Dow is currently heading for a 70 point loss.

One interesting thing that just happened: Gold just tanked, which is one of those things you see when a liquidation happens, and all anyone wants is the currency to pay their bills.

chart

