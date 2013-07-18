Gold Just Tanked

After spiking to nearly $1,300 in the wake of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s prepared remarks, gold is now tumbling.



Economists immediate reaction to the the remarks was that Bernanke’s message was dovish.

Minutes ago, Bernanke gave his semiannual testimony to the House Financial Services Committee.

The current gold sell-off started just before the Q&A began.

