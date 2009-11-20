Gold Tanking

Any thought that chaos and fear is a friend of gold must be disabused by days like today, when the market is down, and the precious yellow metal is acting like this.



The easiest answer here is that both gold and stocks are being helped by the same thing — excess cash. So when that trade turns, or isn’t working, both gold and stocks go the same way.

