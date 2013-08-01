Gold Is Taking Its Third Hit This Morning

Gold is having a rough morning after two better-than-expected economic data releases and ahead of this afternoon’s FOMC statement on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.



ADP’s monthly employment report, released at 8:15 AM, estimated that 200,000 private payrolls were created in the U.S. economy in the month of June. Economists were only looking for 180,000.

The first reading of Q2 GDP, out at 8:30, revealed that the economy expanded 1.7% at an annualized pace in the second quarter. The number topped the consensus estimate of 1.0% growth.

Right now, the shiny yellow metal is trading around $1310 an ounce, down 1.1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.