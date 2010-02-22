Gold Survives Body Blows From IMF And Bernanke And Is Now Above $1120

Gold’s action hasn’t been particularly jawdropping of late unless you consider what it’s been up against.



Last week there were two events that were bad for gold: Bernanke tightening and the IMF dumping, and yet it held strong, and in recent action it’s staye solidly above the $1110 line, which had been the scene of so much trench warfare.

Photo: Kitco

