Gold is surging today after a big, 3.0% down-day yesterday.

The yellow metal is up 2.1%, trading at $US1313 an ounce. That’s up about $US20 since the release of a lackluster ADP employment report at 8:15 AM ET.

Overnight, gold fell as low as $US1276. The chart below shows the move:

