Gold Is Spiking

Gold futures are up 1.3% to $1,416.70 per ounce today on dollar weakness.



The surge in gold is being driven by dollar weakness. The dollar is currently trading around ¥97.10 to the yen and is down 2.0% on the day. The dollar began to weaken against the euro after ECB president Mario Draghi’s press conference.

This FinViz chart shows gold’s performance today:

