Gold is surging.
In morning trade on Monday, gold futures were up more than 3%, trading as high as $US1,240 an ounce as stock everywhere were selling off hard.
Gold is seen as a safe haven asset and tends to rise when equity markets sell off and the market takes a “risk off” posture.
Also on Tuesday, safe haven assets like US Treasury bonds were also in rally mode.
Here’s the gold chart.
