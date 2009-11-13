Gold Supply Running Out

We’ve past peak gold production according to Barrick Gold (ABX).



Prepare for substantial new efforts into gold exploration and production should gold prices run further, given that companies like Cash4Gold may have already mined Americans’ cupboards. (Via Drudge)

Telegraph: Aaron Regent, president of the Canadian gold giant, said that global output has been falling by roughly 1m ounces a year since the start of the decade. Total mine supply has dropped by 10pc as ore quality erodes, implying that the roaring bull market of the last eight years may have further to run.

“There is a strong case to be made that we are already at ‘peak gold’,” he told The Daily Telegraph at the RBC’s annual gold conference in London.

“Production peaked around 2000 and it has been in decline ever since, and we forecast that decline to continue. It is increasingly difficult to find ore,” he said.

Ore grades have fallen from around 12 grams per tonne in 1950 to nearer 3 grams in the US, Canada, and Australia. South Africa’s output has halved since peaking in 1970.

Read more here.





