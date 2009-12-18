Gold "Super Spike" Coming In 2010

Commodities strategist Al Abaroa was on CNBC last night. Of interesting note, Abaroa believes gold will “super spike” next year:



The Pragmatic Capitalist: Gold has one more super spike left, to above $1,300 in the first-half of 2010, before losing its luster, says Al Abaroa, commodity strategist from Options Pro Corp, speaking to CNBC’s Lisa Oake and Sri Jegarajah. Abaroa also gives his take on natural gas and the agricultural sector.

The video, below:



