Get Gold Exposure For Just $940 An Ounce

RBC has calculated that gold-related shares are currently pricing in a long-term gold price of $940, according to a chart highlighted by FTAlphaville.



While such excel-model calculations always need to be taken with a grain of salt, by RBC’s numbers Barrick Gold (ABX) appears as relatively under-valued. It would be interesting to see by what model RBC arrives at these valuations. Barrick, for example, doesn’t only produce gold.

