Gold stocks are getting hammered as the global price hits a five-year low

Molten gold. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Gold stocks are getting smashed on the ASX following fresh falls in the price of the precious metal on the global market.

The commodity is trading at $US1,098 an ounce, a five-year low.

On the ASX, Northern Star was down 8.73% to $2.09, Evolution 14.36% to $0.972 and Newcrest almost 8.64% to $12.06.

The rest of the market is trading flat with the S&P ASX 200 at 5,679.80, up just 9.69 points or 0.17%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.