A Boat Believed To Have Been Carrying $US400 Million Worth Of Hashish Was Set On Fire In The Mediterranean

Police believe that almost 30 tons of cannabis resin was destroyed in a fire this weekend on a ship off the coast of Malta, the Malta Times reports.

It appears that the crew on the Tanzanian-registered vessel Gold Star burned the illegal substance after realising they were going to be intercepted by European authorities. The drugs had a street value of around 300 million euros, almost $US400 million.

NPR reports that the fire began on Friday night, and was not put out until around midday Saturday. The boat is now in Sicily for further investigation.

Italy’s Guardia di Finanza released video and images of the immense hashish fire:

