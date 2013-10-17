Gold Spiked Above $US1300

Gold prices are up and the dollar is down.
Currently, gold is trading at $US1,304 per ounce, up $US21 or 1.7% today. Prices got as high as $US1,320 earlier today.
The move comes in the wake of Washington’s deal to end the government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling.
S&P estimates that the shutdown took $US24 billion out of the economy.
With elevated uncertainty pressuring the economy, many economists expect the Federal Reserve to keep monetary policy easy via its $US85 billion monthly asset purchase program.
