Gold Spiked Above $US1300

Gold prices are up and the dollar is down.

Currently, gold is trading at $US1,304 per ounce, up $US21 or 1.7% today. Prices got as high as $US1,320 earlier today.

The move comes in the wake of Washington’s deal to end the government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling.

S&P estimates that the shutdown took $US24 billion out of the economy.

With elevated uncertainty pressuring the economy, many economists expect the Federal Reserve to keep monetary policy easy via its $US85 billion monthly asset purchase program.

