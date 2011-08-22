Gold Soars, Stocks Mixed, Oil Flat As Qaddafi Flees

Global markets are mixed as the world digests the Libya news.



Japan closed down 1%, Europe is up 1.5%. U.S. futures are up modestly. Oil’s flat after an initial drop on Qaddafi (the theory is that Libya’s full oil production will soon come back online, increasing global supply).

Gold is up 2% to above $1,880; a new record.

Here’s a snapshot from Bloomberg as of 5:39AM ET. Links for latest below.

Latest market info >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.