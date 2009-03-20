Gold Soars!

Gold has rallied over $60 an announce since yesterday afternoon when the Fed announced plans to heavily buy long-term treasuries. The move was to be expected for the same reason that the dollar has collapsed. More dollars means inflation means a flight to commodities.



Gold miners are particularly hot this morning, with stocks like Barrick (ABX) and Anglo American (AAUK) — which is the company that John Paulson just took a major stake in — are up over 6% on the news.

All commodities, oil, grain, silver, etc. are up as well.

Now hopefully you have a small farm or compound to store your stockpile.

