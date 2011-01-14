Gold Slides, And The Euro Continues Its Monster Surge Overnight

The euro continues its ridiculous up-move overnight, briefly hitting a high of $1.345 or soo.



Currently it’s just below $1.34.

The spring loaded action in yields, peripheral banks (Banco Santander has been ridiculous), and the currency itself has been the result of some combo of an improved economy, intimations of a rate hike, and the apparent coming together of the governments to support each plus the help from China and Japan.

Meanwhile, gold (priced in dollars, mind you… so absolutely getting killed in euros) continues to slide, having dipped below $1370 early this morning, before ticking back up slightly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.