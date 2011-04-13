An Important Lesson In Today's Market Decline

Today’s market decline offers a good chance to come back around to a point we’ve hit on before.



Oil is frequently spoken as a threat to the stock market, and some people believe that they’re “hedged” or “diversified” by owning gold and silver.

All are down quite sharply today. Oil and stocks move together, and gold and silver are basically just high-beta stocks that move in the same direction as the market.

