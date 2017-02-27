Metallic gowns were the biggest trend on the Oscars red carpet

The Oscars is the biggest night of the year in film. It also happens to be one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Several celebrities took to the red carpet in shimmering gold and silver gowns. The metallic trend was first spotted with ABC’s red carpet host Robin Roberts who was decked out in gold. Celebs like Dakota Johnson, Jessica Biel, Emma Stone, and Octavia Spencer followed suit.

Here are the many metallic looks of the night:

Red carpet Host Robin Roberts kicked it off with a dress that looks strikingly similar to the Oscar award itself. Getty/Frazer Harrison Isabelle Huppert arrived in a subtle silver gown with crystals and a thin belt. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sofia Boutella of 'Star Trek Beyond' made waves with her silver gown with feathered bottom. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Octavia Spencer from 'Hidden Figures' also went with feathers. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Teresa Palmer wore silver too, though her sleeveless dress didn't sport quite as many sparkles as some. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Director Ava DuVernay -- whose movie '13th' is nominated for best documentary -- rocked the red carpet in a voluptuous silver-blue dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The 'Fifty Shades' saga's Dakota Johnson wore this muted gold gown. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Emma Stone, who was nominated for 'La La Land,' rocked a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown reminiscent of the 1920's. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra of 'Quantico' stepped out in a unique silver-detailed gown. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Nicole Kidman, a red carpet veteran, combined the silver and gold trend with detailed embroidery. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Matt Damon's long time wife Luciana Barroso turned heads with a revealing silver gown. Getty Images Jessica Biel said it best while being interviewed on the red carpet. 'You can never go wrong with gold, baby!' Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

