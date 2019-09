A quick early morning update here on the world’s TWO TRUE CURRENCIES.



The oldest, shiniest one continues to get hammered, briefly falling below $1190.

Photo: KITCO

Meanwhile, the dollar is finally finding some buyers, as is the Yen. The euro is back below $1.26.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.