The 9 People With The Most To Lose As Gold Crashes

Gage Skidmore via FlikrIn case you didn’t hear, there has been a massive sell-off in the gold markets in the past few days.



In fact, the two-day plunge was the ugliest move in 30 years.

A lot of people have lost a lot of money.

But the most vocal gold bulls are also taking hits to their reputations as they scramble to rationalize the metal’s melt down.

We went back and picked out some of the major gold bulls of the past few years.

Call it another chapter in our ongoing “Goldenfreude” series.

