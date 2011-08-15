eBay Gold Dealer Sees Business Sextuple, As Prices Hit Nearly $2000/Oz.

Photo: eBay

Amid last week’s market craziness, sales of gold went nuts on eBay, according to a report from AP.On Wednesday — which was the worst day for both the dollar and US equities — the average price of US Mint-manufactured gold rose to $1952/oz. That’s about $130/oz higher than gold futures got that day.



Of course, there’s always going to be a premium for the real, physical metal when people are worrying about collapsing governments/currencies, etc.

Another interesting stat: Great Southern Coins — supposedly the largest dealer on eBay — has seen is business quadruple in the last 45 days, and daily sales last week grew six-fold.

