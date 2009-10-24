George Schultze: Another 100-150 Bank Failures Next Year, Gold To $2,000 Oz.

Think commodities and emerging markets, and don’t expect even high single digit portfolio returns.



That was the grim message today at the Forum for Institutional Investors conference, where a panel of private equity managers talked macro economics.

Here are some highlights from our notes on the discussion.

ON WHERE THINGS ARE GOING

James Melcher, Founder and CIO, Balestra Capital:

“We’re clearly in a deflationary environment” but government intervention sows the seeds of inflation.

The outlook is “very grim.”

Most evaluations of the market are way too high.

On the financial crisis: “There’s nothing unusual about it. It happens every 10 or 20 years in our system. It always has, and I think we’re seeing another bubble right now.”

So called “green shoots” will turn out to be just weeds.

Don Hanna, Managing Director, Global Liquid Markets Research, Fortress Investment Group:

The worst in terms of asset prices is behind us.

But we’re not going to see a robust recovery.

The problem is the country has made problems about insuring an ageing population that we couldn’t afford 10 years ago, much less now.

The only good news for the dollar is we’re not the only ones who have that problem.

George Schultze, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager, Schultze Asset Management:

“We’re about half-way through.”

Systemic risk has been put on the sideline for now.

“There probably won’t be another huge, unexpected blow-up like Lehman Brothers.”

There will be more big bankruptcies — “I expect CIT will file.”

There will be another 100 or 150 assisted bank take-overs next year.

“It’s near certain we’ll have inflation going forward.”

The leverage bubble has shifted from consumers and companies to the government.

Mitch Kuflik, Principal, Brahman Capital Corp.:

“The market is pricing in a very bearish outlook.”

It’s interesting to think about if the debt has already been priced in.

ON WHERE TO INVEST

James Melcher, Balestra:

Gold may be the best investment today — it’s important to hold it as an insurance policy

All currencies “look terrible,” making gold look all the better — it’s good in both inflationary and deflationary periods

Commodities work long term, but are volatile in the short term

An overall portfolio return rate of 7.75 per cent is “optimistic.”

It’s going to be a very difficult time, and one of enormous volatility.

Focus on “very long term” investing in specific areas, like emerging markets and commodities over 10 to 20 years.

Broad diversification won’t work — will lead to where it did recently.

George Schultze, Schultze:

Look at gold — it’s probably going to $2,000 an ounce.

Commodities are really rallying — oil, sugar, corn.

The dollar will depreciate, it’s just a question of when. So don’t hold many dollars. It’s a good time to borrow money — you can pay back with the depreciated currency.

Because of the weak dollar, it’s also a good time to stay fully invested. Because of that it’s wise to invest in companies that export from the U.S.

Invest in distressed securities — there’s some wonderful arbitrage out there.

Don Hanna, Fortress:

Big winners of last few years are emerging markets.

But they may only be good in the short term as governments become more interventionist.

Mitch Kuflik, Brahman:

Focus on the fundamentals of individual companies.

Need a “deeper, more intense focus on quality of business.”

Invest in great management and free cash flow.

