The 10 Countries With The Biggest Gold Reserves In The World

Gold prices are at a 3.5-month high. In fact, gold prices are expected to stay strong in the long-term since physical gold demand is rising and supply in the gold market is declining.Moreover, gold prices are also being supported by central bank gold purchases whether it is to diversify from their dollar and euro holdings, rebalance reserves, protect national wealth. In some cases to help internationalize their currency.



Central banks bought 157.5 tonnes of gold in the second quarter. That’s up nearly 63 per cent from Q1, and up 137.9 per cent year-over-year.

We put together a list of the countries with the biggest official gold holdings as reported by the World Gold Council (WGC). We also included the per cent of their foreign reserves they have in gold.

Note: CBGA refers to the Central Bank Gold Agreements. The first Agreement (CBGA 1) ran from September 27, 1999 to September 26, 2004. The second Agreement (CBGA 2) ran from September 27, 2004 to September 26, 2009. The third Agreement (CBGA 3) will run for five years from September 2009.

