GOLD RECORD

Gold just hit a new record of $1579.70.The old high was April 29.



Between the Europe mess, the debt ceiling worries, and the latest Fed hints about maybe possibly being open to more easing, the new buying isn’t that surprising.

What’s more, Bernanke is giving his Humphrey-Hawkins testimony (starting at 10:00 AM ET), so there’s a possibility of more stimulative headlines ahead.

