Gold Has Hit A 2-Month High

Gold futures hit $US1,273.50 an ounce in Sunday evening (EST) trading, a 0.7% increase from Friday’s close and the highest level since Nov. 20, 2013.

Gold had already begun showing signs of shrugging off the drubbing it took in 2013, and now concerns about emerging-market underperformance spreading across the world has even more investors looking toward safe havens.

Silver is also up about 0.2%.

Here’s the chart for gold:

