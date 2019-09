A sharp move higher in gold in the past hour. Still down from Friday, however, and a long way from $1900.



This was around the time Charles Evans of the Chicago Fed told CNBC that the economic data had been soft. He sounds like he favours more QE.

FOMC minutes will be released at 14:00 ET.

