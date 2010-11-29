9 States Cashing In On The Brand New Gold Rush

Americans have been mining gold since 1799, when it was discovered in North Carolina.



Today the U.S. is the world’s third largest producer of gold, after China and Australia and tied with South Africa.

Despite the mega gold bull market, global production has declined since 2002. Many places are simply running out of gold, such as America’s oldest gold producing states, like North Carolina and Georgia, which don’t even register on the U.S. Geological Survey.

But states that still have gold are getting a nice revenue boost, including the one state that accounts for 70% of U.S. production.

