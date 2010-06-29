Were Gold Prices Manipulated Twice Today?

Gold prices have been ‘manipulated’ today, twice, according to Zero Hedge.



ZH:

There is smoke rising from the windows of the LBMA as the 270 Park boys have rarely been so busy creating gold short contracts out of thin air and selling them to all willing manipulators. Gold now down $22 after second major leg down on no news, and in fact as ML reiterates its $1,500 PT for gold by the end of 2011. In the meantime, the CHF is rising. The paper cartel is doing all it can to present the Swissie as the last ditch reserve currency.

Discuss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.