A Trader Explains Why Gold Spiked

Gold futures surged over 1.2 per cent to $1,749.70 today, on dollar weakness.



“Gold rallied on the backdrop of a weaker dollar and money moving into a broad range of risk assets,” said John Netto, New York based futures trader and President of M3 Capital . “The move higher in gold was also aided when it broke through a key technical resistance level and triggered a wave of buying.”

This chart shows the spike in gold futures:

