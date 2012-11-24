A Trader Explains Why Gold Spiked

Gold futures surged over 1.2 per cent to $1,749.70 today, on dollar weakness.
“Gold rallied on the backdrop of a weaker dollar and money moving into a broad range of risk assets,” said John Netto, New York based futures trader and President of M3 Capital . “The move higher in gold was also aided when it broke through a key technical resistance level and triggered a wave of buying.”
This chart shows the spike in gold futures:
