Gold Is On A Tear

Gold prices are surging to a two-week high in the wake of the Obama victory.



With Obama in the White House, expectations are high that Ben Bernanke or some other monetary policy dove will be at the helm of the Federal Reserve for a lot longer.

Traders are probably betting this is bad news for the U.S. dollar, which in turn is supposed to be good for gold.

Here’s how gold has been trading since yesterday.

Photo: FinViz

