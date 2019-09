Markets are moving in the wake of Ben Bernanke’s new dovish comments and a notably disappointing housing starts report.



Gold jumped to $1,295, around $10 higher than where they were ahead of the 8:30 a.m. news dump.

Here’s a look via FinViz:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.