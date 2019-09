Gold Prices Go Hyperbolic: A Bubble Soon to Burst?

(List compiled by Alexander Crawford. Short data sourced from Yahoo! Finance, all other data sourced from Finviz.)



Early Tuesday gold prices hit a new nominal high of $1,917/oz only two weeks after rising above $1,800 for the first time.

Gold was at $1,400/oz. at the start of the year.

Although the levels themselves don’t seem to be too much of a worry, some analysts are concerned about how quickly gold is rising.

“Gold is considered a good hedge against inflation,” economics professor Lloyd Thomas from Kansas State University¬†told CNN, “but the increase in gold price has far outpaced inflation, especially during the last decade.”

Thomas said that unless higher inflation, around 10% a year, was forthcoming, gold prices are “clearly in a bubble.”

“Bubbles can run a long time — just look at technology stocks in the late 1990s and housing prices a few years ago,” Thomas said. He believes that gold prices will likely soon threaten their inflation-adjusted high around $2,200 an ounce — another warning bell of things getting a little too frothy, he said.

Others are more concerned about the short term. “Gold could keep working its way higher, but it is starting to look a bit bubbly,” Matt Zeman from Kingsview Financial in Chicago told CNN. “The run-up reminds me of what silver did a few months ago. It climbed steadily week after week, sucked everyone in, and then the whole deck of cards came crashing down.”

We ran a screen on the most highly shorted gold stocks. Short sellers think these stocks are set for a pullback, do you agree?

Use this list as a starting-off point for your own analysis.

1. Northgate Minerals Corp. (NXG): Gold Industry. Market cap of $945.95M. Shares shorted have increased from 8.95M to 12.41M month-over-month, a change representing 1.19% of the company’s 291.24M share float. The stock has gained 14.49% over the last year.

2. Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD): Gold Industry. Market cap of $3.98B. Shares shorted have increased from 3.34M to 3.71M month-over-month, a change representing 0.72% of the company’s 51.37M share float. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 7.31% (equivalent to 5.18 days of average volume). The stock has had a good month, gaining 10.42%.

3. Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD): Gold Industry. Market cap of $10.36B. Shares shorted have increased from 846.08K to 1.12M month-over-month, a change representing 0.32% of the company’s 84.73M share float. Exhibiting strong upside momentum–currently trading 8.13% above its SMA20, 19.61% above its SMA50, and 26.44% above its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 10.47% over the last week.

4. Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO): Gold Industry. Market cap of $11.09B. Shares shorted have increased from 4.92M to 6.61M month-over-month, a change representing 0.31% of the company’s 542.33M share float. The stock has gained 10.81% over the last year.

5. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (BVN): Gold Industry. Market cap of $11.39B. Shares shorted have increased from 2.18M to 2.63M month-over-month, a change representing 0.24% of the company’s 184.33M share float. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 5.42% over the last week.

6. IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG): Gold Industry. Market cap of $7.72B. Shares shorted have increased from 1.28M to 2.00M month-over-month, a change representing 0.23% of the company’s 316.00M share float. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 5.27% over the last week.

7. AuRico Gold Inc. Ordinary Share (AUQ): Gold Industry. Market cap of $2.43B. Shares shorted have increased from 1.78M to 2.06M month-over-month, a change representing 0.16% of the company’s 172.02M share float. Exhibiting strong upside momentum–currently trading 8.13% above its SMA20, 15.43% above its SMA50, and 43.46% above its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 7.19% over the last week.

8. Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM): Gold Industry. Market cap of $34.16B. Shares shorted have increased from 11.37M to 12.13M month-over-month, a change representing 0.16% of the company’s 486.76M share float. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 6.51% over the last week.

9. Extorre Gold Mines Ltd. Ordinar (XG): Gold Industry. Market cap of $1.0B. Shares shorted have increased from 174.61K to 308.21K month-over-month, a change representing 0.16% of the company’s 84.75M share float. After a solid performance over the last year, XG has pulled back during recent sessions. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 22.21%.

10. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY): Gold Industry. Market cap of $5.55B. Shares shorted have increased from 2.79M to 3.20M month-over-month, a change representing 0.11% of the company’s 366.28M share float. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 5.35% over the last week.

