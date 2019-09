Gold dipped below $1,400 yesterday, and today it is tumbling.



The yellow metal is currently at around $1,373.

In a 13-F filing, George Soros revealed that his fund slashed its holdings in the popular gold ETF GLD.

From FinViz:

FinViz

