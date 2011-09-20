Gold Prices - Daily Outlook September 20

Gold and silver sharply fell yesterday after they had inclined on Friday. The recent news from the European debt crisis comes from Italy, as S&P downgraded Italy’s credit rating from +A to A. This news may stir up the financial markets. Today, the Euro and German ZEW economic sentiment will be published, the U.S. building permits and housing starts for August, and Japan’s trade balance report.



Gold and silver sharply declined yesterday: Gold fell on Monday by 1.97% to $1,778; silver also sharply declined by 4.09% to $39.16. During September, gold declined by 2.9% and silver fell by 6.2%.

On Today’s Agenda:

U.S. Building Permits and Housing Starts: This report will provide an indicator of the progress of the housing market. In the recent report regarding July 2011, US building permits and housing starts rates declined. If the upcoming report regarding August will continue to be negative, it may further affect traders to trade up gold and silver;

Japanese Trade Balance Report: The Japanese trade balance deficit for July 2011 sharply decreased by 33.6% compared with June 2011, to reach a deficit of 130.500 billion YEN (nearly $1.69 billion). Japan is among the leading importing countries of commodities including gold.

USD/ Gold & Silver– September

The EURO/USD slightly declined yesterday by 0.80% to 1.3685; during September the EURO/USD rate fell by 4.8%. If the USD will continue to appreciate against major currencies including Euro, AUD and CAD, it may also pressure gold and silver to trade down.

S&P500 / Gold & Silver– September

The S&P500 changed direction and slightly fell yesterday by 0.98%; during September the S&P500 decreased by 1.21%. The negative correlation between the S&P500 and gold and silver suggest that the decline in gold and silver weren’t related directly to the decrease in the US stock markets. If the stock markets will start to pick up again, it might also affect gold and silver to trade down or at least curb their rises.

Gold and silver Outlook:

Gold and silver changed direction and sharply fell yesterday, but currently they are already traded slightly up. The news of the downgrade of Italy’s credit rating won’t help stabilise the markets, and if the European economic sentiment and US housing starts reports will show negative figures, they might also further adversely affect the financial markets. If the USD won’t further appreciate against major currencies such as CAD, AUD and Euro, throughout the day, then there is likely to be another correction for gold and silver.

