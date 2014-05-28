Gold Prices Are Tumbling To 3-Month Lows

Gold prices are down 2% to $US1,266.50 per ounce, and were at their lowest level since February 10. This comes after some positive economic data out of the U.S. on Tuesday morning.

Durable goods orders unexpectedly climbed 0.8% month-over-month, beating expectations for a 0.8% fall. They were up 7.1% on the year.

Case-Shiller home prices slowed but beat expectations, rising 1.24% mum and 12.37% YoY.

Consumer confidence climbed in line with expectations to 83.0 in May.

Markit’s flash U.S. services PMI climbed to 58.4 and private services output climbed to a 26-month high.

Other commodities are also falling. Silver is down 1.8%. Agricultural commodities are taking a beating with corn down 1.6% and wheat down 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit a new all-time intraday high of 1,911.08.

Here’s a look at the gold sell-off:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.