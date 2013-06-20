GOLD MELTDOWN

Gold prices are getting destroyed. The sell-off really accelerated at around 3 AM ET.



However, many attribute this to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments that the Fed could start tapering, or gradually reducing, its massive bond-buying plan.

At around $1,319/ounce, this is the lowest level in over two years. This is according to Bloomberg.

Here’s an intraday look at the gold prices via FinViz.com.

