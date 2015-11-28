Gold is tanking to new lows

Gold is falling to new lows.

On Friday morning, gold futures fell by about 1.4%, or $14.80 an ounce, to as low as $1,070.80, a level it has not touched since 2010.

Gold has fallen from a peak of about $1,177 an ounce late in October, or by about 10%, since the Federal Reserve started seriously signalling its intention to raise rates in December.

Elsewhere in markets, stock futures were little changed ahead of a half-day of trading. The market closes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

