Gold Priced In Silver Edges Ever Closer To The Natural Ratio Found In The Earth's Crust

Gold took another drubbing when priced in silver today. Check out GLD/SLV.



At current prices, the gold is worth about 35x silver.

Apparently the in the earth’s crust, there’s about 18x more silver than gold, so another doubling of silver relative to gold (halving the current price ratio) would bring it into line with the natural order of things.

