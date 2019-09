Check out the price of spot gold when priced in euros. It’s soaring to new highs thanks to S&P’s downgrades of Spain, Portugal, and Greece.



This chart goes to yesterday. The chart below it shows it blasting ever close to 880 in today’s action.

Photo: GoldPrice.org

Photo: GoldPrice.org

