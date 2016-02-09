Gold is ripping higher

There goes gold.
On Monday gold prices were surging, rallying more than 2.5% to nearly $1,200 an ounce — the highest level since October for the yellow metal.
Gold prices are up about 10% this year already as it’s been a terrible year for stocks and other risk assets, with gold — typically viewed as a “safe haven” trade — serving as a beneficiary of this chaos.
On Monday stocks in the US were getting smoked with the Dow off more than 300 points and the Nasdaq down more than 2.4% as tech stocks continue to get hammered.
