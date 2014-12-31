Gold Just Spiked

The price of gold just popped more than $US15 an ounce.
In morning trade in New York on Tuesday, gold futures spiked from around $US1,185 an ounce to north of $US1,200 in just a few minutes.
This is a gain of more than 1.5%.
Nothing major going on in markets today to act as an obvious catalyst for the rise, as markets are fairly quiet between holidays, and the price of oil — which is the more closely watched commodity these days — is doing nothing.
Either way, here’s the huge spike in gold on Tuesday, charted.
