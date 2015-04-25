Gold is getting smoked.
On Friday, the price of gold was down more than 1.5%, or nearly $US20 an ounce, to as low as $US1,176, the lowest price for the precious metal since late March.
Overall, April has been a mixed month for gold, which spent much of the month bouncing around the $US1,200 an ounce level. But on Friday, with US stocks drifting higher, the Nasdaq at all-time highs, and the S&P 500 just below a record, markets are taking a little bit more of a “risk-on” position, which is not helping gold.
Here’s the quick drop in gold on Friday.
NOW WATCH: This Lego version of the ‘Batman v. Superman’ trailer is absolute gold
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.