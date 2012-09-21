Here's What QE Does To The Price Of Gold

Gold price surged on the back of QE-Infinity (and the hope of it before the launch).



The myth that the Fed is somehow more reckless than everyone else in printing money has been cited again and again as a reason to buy gold. No doubt about that, as the Fed starts QE-Infinity, these talks are back. Of course, we showed that the scale of Fed’s balance sheet expansion is nothing compared with some of the Fed’s peers. Still, there has been a large expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet. So exactly what does central banks’ balance sheet expansion do to gold prices?

The chart below shows the year-on-year change of Gold priced in US$ and the year-on-year change of Fed’s balance sheet.

Photo: Also Sprach Analyst

The chart below shows the year-on-year change of Gold priced in US$ and the year-on-year change of People’s Bank of China‘s balance sheet in Chinese Yuan.

Photo: Also Sprach Analyst

The chart below shows the year-on-year change of Gold priced in US$ and the year-on-year change of People’s Bank of China‘s balance sheet, converted into US dollar.

Photo: Also Sprach Analyst

We leave these charts for you to draw your own conclusion.

This article originally appeared here: Gold price and central banks’ balance sheet expansion

Read more posts on Also Sprach Analyst »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.