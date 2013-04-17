A Quarter Of America Is Convinced Gold Is The Best Investment

Americans’ sentiment toward gold as an investment has been on the decline. But according to a new Gallup poll, gold was nevertheless perceived as the best investment by 24% of Americans.
That’s more than those who prefer stocks or bonds.
Gallup’s survey was conducted from April 4-7, which was before the recent gold price collapse.
Here’s the chart:
GallupAnd here’s a demographic breakdown of the responses:
Gallup
What’s most striking here is the male-female breakdown: while 29% of the former believe gold is safest, just 19% of the latter do.
