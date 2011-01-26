Gold Open Interest In Freefall, As rumours Spread Of Hedge Fund Being Forced To Liquidate

Joe Weisenthal

And just like that, everyone’s a gold bear…

On Twitter, Doug Kass says he’s hearing rumours of a big gold-long hedge fund being forced to liquidate.

Meanwhile, open interest in gold futures has been in freefall of late.

Note that the price of gold and open interest have tracked each other pretty closely up until recent months, when gold shot far ahead.

Click to enlarge.

chart

