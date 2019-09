We’re looking at a HUGE reversal of the so-called risk trade today, as investors are dumping the greenback, and snapping up oil, gold, and copper.



Right now gold is up $16.70 (1.52%).

Copper is up over 3.7%.

Oil is up over 4%.

And here’s the dollar, taking more punishment.

Photo: Finviz

