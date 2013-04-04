Gold Is Really Looking Bad

Gold crumbling is a big story that more people are talking about.



As you can see in this chart from KITCO, just a few days ago, gold was still above $1600.

Today it’s touched $1550.

What’s interesting is that this is supposedly coming at a time of stress and concern about the banks (see all the Bitcoin hype).

And it’s also coming as the market is weak (Dow down 100 today).

There’s basically no story that’s helping the gold bugs, and actually pretty much all of the commodity complex has been weak.

