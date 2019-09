Not sure exactly what’s up but boy, you really have to feel for gold holders.

First they were supposed to do well when the Fed elected not to slow the pace of QE.

Then they were supposed to do well during the debt ceiling fight.

Instead: Neither.

Gold just got smashed again.

